‘New Congress President in June 2021’: KC Venugopal after CWC meet

A new Congress president will be elected in June 2021, said party leader KC Venugopal after the CWC meeting.

‘The CWC discussed the schedule of Congress president's elections in May-end, proposed by its election authority.

All CWC members unanimously requested Congress president that the internal elections should not interfere with the assembly elections,’ KC Venugopal said.

Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim Congress president in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

This comes after demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

