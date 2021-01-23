No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53

Isaiah Livers scored a game-high 22 points in the win.

Hosting seventh ranked michigan tonight at mackey arena..

This was a big game to begin with..

But the story line was based around sasha stefanovic's absence..

The junior guard testing positive for covid-19..

The boilers eying their fifth straight victory..

But they have to do so without their second leading scorer and best three point shooter ..

S fresh of his game- winner against ohio state ..

Jaden ivey getting the start ..

But michigan set the tone right from the jump ..

Zach edey trying to keep purdue in it ..

Midway through the first half ..

The freshman with the monster slam ..

The boilers trail 16-12 ..

They never led in this game ..

Moments later ..

Isaiah livers knocks down the spot up three-ball ..

The wolverines are up seven ..

Under two minutes to go in the first half ..

Eric hunter jr has the ball go off his foot ..

Livers comes up with it and the senior flushes it home ..

Juwan howard and the maize and blue led matt painter and the gold and black 34-21 at the break ..

No paint crew inside mackey ..

Painter firing up his group ..

About five minutes into the second half ..

Ivey plus one ..

12 points ..

5 rebounds ..

5 assists for the freshman..

Purdue down 10 ..

That's as close as it got ..

Just too michigan ..

Franz wagner uses the left for two ..

Painter surrender cobra ..

And then livers ..

Mason gillis can't play much better defense than that ..

Livers buries the turnaround jumper..

A game-high 22 for livers ..

Michigan cruises past purdue 70-53.

Painter on stefanovic's absence and the effect on the game.

Matt painter: i think sasha has been able to play to his strengths and be solid.

And sometimes that means maybe shooting three to four times a game.

And not getting a lot of cracks at it, but not turning the ball over, and doing what he is supposed to.

And we missed that, we missed that, we didn't have great guard play tonight.

And wasn't like our interior guys played well either, but we just didn't have good guard play.

Our decision making had to be better, you know we had 14 turnovers it seemed like 24.

You just have to make better decisions, and you have to get more production.

I don't care what level you play at, high school, pros, college, i don't care, you gotta have good guard play, and we simply did not tonight.

Painter and purdue now have the next eight days off ..

The boilermakers welcome 17th-ranked minnesota to mackey arena one week from tomorrow ..

Make sure to