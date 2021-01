Subhash Chandra Bose birthday: Mamata takes swipe at Centre | Oneindia News

PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates in Assam to indigenous people; PM to be in Kolkata to inaugurate various cultural events on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday; Mamata Banerjee objects to Centre branding Netaji's birthday as Parakram Diwas, says it doesn't capture Bengali emotion.

