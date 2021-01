Watch: Rahul Gandhi's tax promise as he holds roadshow ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, months ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

He was greeted by crowds lined along the streets, waving party flags.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wanting to suppress Tamil culture and language and make it 'subservient' to his views.

He also criticised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime implemented by the Modi administration.

