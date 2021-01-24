Local food pantry made sure hundreds had food on their tables

One woman shares how the pantry has been a blessing to her and her family.

Food pantry made sure hundreds of people had food on their tables today.

Wtva alexis jones was in verona with how the pantry has been a blessing to people in the community ."

Just a few hours ago i spoke with one woman here at anchor church who said she is grateful to have serving heart food pantry in her life.

Pkg: sot: "they will help you make sure you eat here.

And make sure you got food on your table for your children."

Today was lee county resident, ruby gross' second time coming to serving heart's food giveaway.

Gross said the pantry has blessed her family, and will do the same for yours.

Sot: "don't be afraid.

If you need a little help, come get you a little help.

God provided this for you so that you can get a little help."

Ruby gross- lee county resident folks like gross stayed in their cars as volunteers gave enough food for 300 households volunteers packed bags with meat, produce, desserts, and bread.

Rylan gray is 9 years old and is one of the pantry's youngest volunteers.

Gray said he loves to come to the church to give out food.

Sot: "because my mama is here and jesus.

I just decided to come down here and help."

Rylan gray- volunteer tag: volunteers plan to give even more families next month.

In verona.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

