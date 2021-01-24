National Girl Child Day 2021: Why is this day significant for India? | Oneindia News

National Girl Child Day is celebrated on 24th January every year.

The initiative was taken by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008 with a clear objective to celebrate the girls of our nation.

This day is celebrated all across the nation with the objective of providing support and opportunities to the girls of India and also to make the people much more aware of the importance of girl child education and equal opportunities for them to even get a chance to study and read just like the boys and men of the nation.

