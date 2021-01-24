Michael B. Jordan 'totally invested' in Lori Harvey romance

Michael B.
Jordan is “totally invested” in his romance with Lori Harvey, as sources say the couple are both “committed and very happy”.
Michael B.
Jordan is “totally invested” in his romance with Lori Harvey, as sources say the couple are both “committed and very happy”.
Vixen Lori Harvey is loving being off the dating market. The hip-hop model has lit up social media with a look at herself and..
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship just over the holidays after fueling rumors for a few months before..