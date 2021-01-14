Michael B. Jordan wanted to get to know Lori Harvey in 'private' before going public with romance

Michael B.
Jordan and Lori Harvey wanted to “get to know each other in private” before making their romance public over the weekend.
Michael B.
Jordan and Lori Harvey wanted to “get to know each other in private” before making their romance public over the weekend.
Michael B. Jordan is “totally invested” in his romance with Lori Harvey, as sources say the couple are both “committed and..
Vixen Lori Harvey is loving being off the dating market. The hip-hop model has lit up social media with a look at herself and..