Local migrant advocates want Biden administration to protect asylum seekers

ALREADY MADE CHANGES TOIMMIGRATION POLICIES THROUGHEXECUTIVE ACTIONS.

AS NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S ROGELIO MARESREPORTS -- ONE LOCALMIGRANT-ADVOCATE GROUP ISTAKING ACTION -- TO HOLD THENEW PRESIDENT TO THE PLEDGESHE'S MADE.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN GIVES THEKINO BORDER INITIATIVE, AMIGRANT ADVOCATE GROUP, HIGHHOPES FOR THEIR MISSION TO AIDASYLUM SEEKERS.

SOT WE'RE INA BOTH A WAIT AND SEE MODE BUTALSO IN A SPACE WHERE WE THINKIT'S REALLY IMPORTANT THAT WEAS AN ORGANIZATION AND THEPUBLIC HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLEFOR WHAT THEY'VE COMMITTED TODO.

11SEC THROUGH EXECUTIVEACTION, THE PRESIDENT HASREVERSED SEVERAL TRUMPPOLICIES ON IMMIGRATION.HALTING CONSTRUCTION OF THEBORDER WALL, PROMISING SUPPORTFOR 'DREAMERS,' IMMIGRANTSBROUGHT TO THE STATES ASCHILDREN AND STOPPINGDEPORTATIONS FOR 100 DAYS.JOANNA WILLIAMS WITH THE KINOBORDER INITIATIVE SAYS IT'SPROGRESS BUT EACH PASSING DAYPRESENTS MORE CHALLENGES FORMIGRANTS WAITING ON ACTION.SOT THAT'S ANOTHER DAY THAT AMOM AND HER 10-YEAR- OLD AREIN FEAR IN NOGALES.

06SECWILLIAMS SAYS THE KINO BORDERINITIATIVE WANTS ASSURANCESFROM THE NEW ADMINISTRATIONFOR MIGRANTS WHO ARE SEEKINGASYLUM.

SOT WE THINK THAT THEPEOPLE WHO ARE UNDER MPP ANDOTHER PEOPLE WHO ARE SEEKINGASYLUM AT THE BORDER SHOULD BEPROCESSED AND THEN BE ABLE TOREJOIN THEIR FAMILIES ANDFRIENDS IN THE U.S. WHILE THEYWAIT FOR AN IMMIGRATIONJUDGE'S DECISION.

12SEC THESITUATION, SHE SAYS, IS MUCHDIFFERENT NOW THAN IT WAS OVERTHE LAST FOUR YEARS.

SOTWHAT'S CHANGED IN RECENT WEEKSIS WE SEE A LITTLE MOREPOSSIBILITY THAT WE MIGHT MAKEPROGRESS ON THESE GOALS.

06SECTHE GROUP SAYS IT'S TURNINGTHEIR AGENDA IN ACTION.WILLIAMS SAYS THEY HAVE ATHREE-POINT PLAN TO REACH OUTTO HOMELAND SECURITY, THEPUBLIC AND PUTTING LAWMAKERSIN FRONT OF MIGRANTSTHEMSELVES.

SOT ESPECIALLY SOTHAT THEY CAN HEAR DIRECTLYFROM MIGRANTS ABOUT THEIRTHOUGHTS AND THEIR PRIORITIES.05SEC WILLIAMS SAYS THE COUNTOF MIGRANTS IN NOGALES HASBEEN AFFECTED BY THE PANDEMICBUT ESTIMATES SEVERAL HUNDREDIN WAIT AT THE MOMENT.

ROGELIOMARES, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.A TRAVELING NURSE SAYS SOMEONE