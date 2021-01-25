Watch: Routes to avoid as farmers gear up for tractor rally on Republic Day

Farmers are all set to hold their tractor rally in the capital on Republic Day.

Preparations have been made by the authorities who are keeping a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

Farmers will enter the capital from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur as farmer unions have claimed that around 2 lakh tractors will be part of the rally.

Delhi Police has asked people to avoid NH44, GT-Karnal road & NH10 which are likely to be affected by the farmers’ rallies.

Delhi police chief said that he has been in touch with farmers leaders and added he is confident all rallies will happen peacefully.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Several rounds of discussions have failed to break the ice with the farmers demanding complete withdrawal of the laws while the government maintains that the protesters are being misled.

