Apple reports making its best quarter earnings in India

The American multinational technology company Apple on Wednesday (local time) reported that it has made its best quarter earnings in India by shipping more than 1.5 million iPhone units in the country.

As per TechCrunch, Apple who shipped more than 1.5 million iPhone units in India in the quarter that finished in December, up 100% year-on-year, has made this its best quarter in the world's largest smartphone market to date, according to research firms Counterpoint and CyberMedia.

The research firms told that Apple doubled its market share in India to 4% in the quarter, with the improved sales of older generation iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, and the newer iPhone series.

Overall, Apple shipped more than 3.2 million iPhone units in India in 2020, up 60% year-on-year, according to Tech Crunch.

The sales development comes a long time after the company launched its online store in the country and offered clients a wide-scope of financing and overhaul alternatives, AppleCare+, and worthwhile advantages, for example, a free AirPods set with the acquisition of iPhone 11.