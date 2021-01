Feast Like A Bandit - Tamjai Samgor Review

Hong Kong travel plans cancelled because of the pandemic?

At least you can still satisfy your tastebud's wanderlust at Tamjai Samgor, which expanded into Singapore with 3 official branches.The Yummy!

Crew went down to the Chinatown Point outlet with a Hong Kong native colleague to see if it's the real deal.For more Yummy!

