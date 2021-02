Atmospheric River: Intense Rainstorm Batters Santa Cruz Mountains; Thousands Remain Evacuated

A potent plume of intense rainfall settled over the Santa Cruz Mountains early Thursday, dumping as more than 1 inch of rain an hour just before daybreak, elevating fears of devastating and deadly mudslides in the more than 86,500-acre burn zone left from last fall's CZU Complex Lightning Fire.

Kiet Do reports.