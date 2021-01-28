India's COVID vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today: UN Secy-Gen Antonio

While addressing a press conference in New York on January 29, the Secretary-General of United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres spoke on India's vaccine production capacity.

Guterres said, "I think that the (vaccine) production capacity of India is the best asset that the world has today.

I hope the world understands that it must be fully used." "We strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination is campaign is made possible," UN Secretary-General added.