Jose Mourinho addresses Harry Kane injury

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho does not know the extent of Harry Kane’s injurysuffered in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, but says that it is not a minorissue.

Kane was withdrawn at half-time of the chastening home loss aftersuffering knocks to both ankles in the first half, but it was the one to hisleft one that seemed most damaging.