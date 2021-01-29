Novavax: Fourth Covid Vaccine Could Be Approved in the UK

A fourth coronavirus vaccine could be approved for use in the UK within weeks as late-stage trials suggested it was 89% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The UK has secured 60 million doses of the Novavax jab, which is believed to offer protection against the new UK and South African variants.

Two vaccines have already been rolled out in the UK – from Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca – while a third from Moderna has been approved for use.

The Novavax jab will be delivered in the second half of 2021 if it receives MHRA approval.

Report by Avagninag.

