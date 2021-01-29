Explosion near Israel Embassy: Forensic team collects evidences

In the latest development in a low-intensity explosion that was reported near the Israel Embassy in Delhi, team of Forensic experts examined the incident site and collected the evidences.

The 10-people team has handed over the evidences to special cell.

External Affairs Minister S.

Jaishankar spoke to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gabi Ashkenazi and assured of taking the incident seriously.

A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy in Delhi on January 29 evening.

Nature of explosion is being ascertained.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.