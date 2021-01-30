NSG team visits blast site near Israel Embassy

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) visited the explosion site near the Israel Embassy on January 30 to examine characteristics of explosives used.

A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy in Delhi on January 29 evening.

Nature of explosion is being ascertained.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

A team of Forensic experts already examined the incident site and collected the evidences on night of January 29.

The 10-people team has handed over the evidences to special cell.

External Affairs Minister S.

Jaishankar spoke to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gabi Ashkenazi and assured of taking the incident seriously.