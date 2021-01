Delhi blast: Elite NSG team at site near Israel embassy amid 'terror' suspicion

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) - India's elite counter-terror force - visited the spot where a minor explosion occurred on January 29 in Delhi.

The incident occurred near the Israel embassy with the country's envoy to India suggesting that it could've been a terror attack.

No injuries were reported but some vehicles parked on APJ Abdul Kalam Road were damaged in the blast.

