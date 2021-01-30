India cuts Internet, farmers start hunger strike

India blocked mobile internet services in several areas around New Delhi on Saturday as protesting farmers began a one-day hunger strike after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured.
Soraya Ali reports.
Thousands of farmers have returned to Ghazipur after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional video went viral on Thursday. The..
Yogendra Yadav, leader of Swaraj India, during press conference of farmers informed that the farmers have decided to start 24 hours..