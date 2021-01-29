Ghazipur ground report: Rakesh Tikait's tears draw thousands back to protests

Thousands of farmers have returned to Ghazipur after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional video went viral on Thursday.

The farmer leader in the video said that he would rather commit suicide than withdraw the agitation.

He also announced that he would sit on a hunger strike.

Some farmers from the Western UP belt who have joined the stir after the video went viral alleged that the administration was trying to discredit what is a peaceful protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

Watch this ground report filed by Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad from the protest site in Ghazipur.