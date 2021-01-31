CEA Subramanian responds to Manmohan Singh's inequality charge | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian responded to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s inequality charge.

Subramanian said, “I think we have to look at the strength of the economic argument other than the person making the argument.

The chapter that we have written in the Economic Survey on inequality and growth, I think has a resounding answer to arguments like these.

I think these commentaries are based on conversations in advanced economies where there is a conflict between inequality and growth.” He added, “In India, this kind of tension doesn't manifest itself, whether you look at education, health outcomes, crime, mental health, all kinds of indicators.” Watch the full video for more.