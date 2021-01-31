COVID back in Australia as Perth enters lockdown

[NFA] The Australian city of Perth was ordered into lockdown on Sunday after a security guard working in hotel quarantine tested positive for COVID-19, ending the country’s longest coronavirus-free run.
Soraya Ali reports.
Authorities have scrambled to meet a flight from Perth to Canberra carrying federal politicians who may have to self-isolate..
