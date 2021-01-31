Attempt to defame farmers: Mehbooba Mufti on Red Fort violence

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on January 31 said that BJP is destroying Indian Constitution.

She said that the farm laws had been made without holding discussion with the farmers.

She also backed farmers over the violent incidents that took place in several parts of Delhi especially at Red Fort.

"The 'gunda elements' were given route to Red Fort and they hoisted the flag, it is an attempt to defame the farmers," she said.

She alleged that BJP wants to divide the nation; it wants to divide Hindu and Muslim people.