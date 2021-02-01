Boris Johnson ‘confident’ of vaccine supplies despite EU ‘toings and froings’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “very confident” in the security of the UK’s supply of coronavirus vaccines regardless of “the toings and froings” in the European Union.While answering questions from members of the public about Covid-19 vaccinations in a 'People's PMQ' video call, he insisted he wants the UK to get vaccinated “at the same time” as the rest of Europe and the world.
PM warns EU against restrictions on COVID vaccine supplies
