Watch: FM Sitharaman reaches Parliament; shows tab containing Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on February 01 ahead of the Union Budget 2021.

MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur was also present.

Before entering the Parliament, Sitharaman showed her tab, which contains her paper-less Budget speech.

Earlier, Sitharaman called on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Budget.

The finance minister will present the budget in the Parliament today.

This is the first budget after the Covid-19 pandemic and the ninth one under the Modi government.

The Union Budget 2021 is also unique as it will be the first paperless budget.

Watch the full video for more.