Myanmar necessitates ‘appropriate action’ -Psaki

Following a military takeover of the civilian-led government in Myanmar, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that any reversal of democratic progress in the Southeast Asian nation necessitates an "immediate review of sanctions law and policies, followed by appropriate action" for the United States.
Pro-military supporters rally in Myanmar's Yangon before Aung San Suu Kyi was detained
Footage shows pro-military supporters marching in Yangon, Myanmar, on January 26 afternoon shortly before leader Aung San Suu Kyi..
