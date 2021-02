50 dates in 50 states makes its way to Las Vegas

DO...WHILE HE WAS BORED DURING THEPANDEMIC.IT HAS GONE FROM....VIRTUAL DATES.....TO MEETING A GIRL.....FROM EVERY STATE....FACE TO FACE.13 ACTION NEWS PHOTOGRAPHER....RUDY GARCIA SHOWS US...THE SIGHTS AND SOUNDS....OF "THE SILVER STATE DATE"."I THINK WE HAVE BEEN AT IT FORLIKE TWO WEEKS.I STARTED AROUND JANUARY 11THON THE ROAD.SO I'M TRAVELING AROUND THECOUNTRY, GOING OUT WITH A GIRLIN EVERY SINGLE STATE AS PARTOF THIS THING I BUILT CALLED'50 DATES IN 50 STATES.'" "ITSTARTED BACK WHEN QUARANTINEFIRST HAPPENED." "THIS IS DATENUMBER 7.""I'M VICTORIA BERAJA.""I WENT ON A VIRTUAL DATE WITHEVERY SINGLE GIRL IN EVERYSINGLE STATE, BUT ONCE ITSTARTED GAINING SOME TRACTIONONLINE, I THOUGHT YOU KNOW THEWORLD RIGHT NOW NEEDS SOMETHINGFOR PEOPLE TO SMILE ABOUT." "ICOULDN'T ASK THEM TO DINNER, ICOULDN'T ASK THEM FOR DRINKSBECAUSE I WAS IN NORTH DAKOTAAT THE TIME.MATCHED WITH BASICALLY IF IMATCHED WITH THEM I WOULD SHOOTTHEM A MESSAGE AND ASK THEM IFTHEY WANT TO BE A PART OF THISWHOLE JOURNEY, BUT AFTER ITSTARTED GAINING SOME TRACTIONONLINE, GIRLS STARTED REACHINGOUT TO ME ONLINE.""HE CAME ACROSS MY TIKTOK PAGEAND I WENT AND KIND OF STALKEDHIM.""ONCE I MADE IT THROUGH THATSTATE, I'D GO THROUGH SOME OFMY MESSAGES AND COMMENTS ANDI'D PICK THEM THERE.""IT WAS LIKE 'OH MY GOSH, IREALLY WANT TO BE A NEVADADATE.'

I THINK WE ARE HAVING SOI FEEL LIKE MATT IS A VERYPERSONABLE AND BUBBLY PERSON.WE ARE GOING TO SEE THE SEVENMAGIC MOUNTAINS AND THEN WEWANTED TO COME TO THE LAS VEGASSIGN BECAUSE HE HAS NEVER SEENIT BEFORE AND THEN GO SEE THEBELLAGIO FOUNTAINS.""HOW I KIND OF KEEP MONEYCOMING IS BASICALLY OFF TIKTOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA.THAT HELPS OUT.""I THINK WE JUST BLEND REALLYWELL.IT'S BEEN A LOT OF FUN, A LOTOF LAUGHS AND ALREADY MAKING SOMANY MEMORIES.""THE NEXT DATE WE WILL HEAD TOUTAH IN THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS,AND GO ACTUALLY SEE ONE OF HERFRIENDS.""SHE WAS ON BOARD AND I WASSUPER EXCITED THAT SHE SAIDYES BECAUSE I THINK IT IS SOWEIRD HOW THIS BIG THING ISLIKE -- THERE IS 50 OF US ANDMY BEST FRIEND IS GONNA BE AGIRLS I'M GOING ON DATES WITHBUT WHERE THEY ARE FROM.""SHE JUST SIGNED HER NAME INTHE DATES COLUMN ON MY TRUCK.""ALL 50 OF US WERE IN A ZOOMCHAT AND ALL 50 OF US GIRLSARE ON A GROUP CHAT AND WE TALKEVERY SINGLE DAY ALMOST ALL DAYLONG.SO WE ARE ALL BEST FRIENDS ANDI REALLY APPRECIATE MATTHOOKING US UP WITH THAT.""I WOULDN'T TRADE THE 50 DATESI'VE HAD RIGHT NOW FOR ANYOTHER 50 DATES.THEY ARE INCREDIBLE.IT'S A LITTLE INTIMIDATINGTHOUGH.IT IS KIND OF INTIMIDATING."IF YOU WANT TO FOLLOW ALONG ONMATTHEW'S JOURNEY...YOU CAN VISIT THE FACEBOOK ANDYOUTUBE PAGES CALLED..."50 DATES 50 STATES."AD-LIB NOW....LET'S CHECK ON OUR FORECAST...WITH 13 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST...DANI BECKSTROM.MONDAY'S MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIESCLEAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEKWITH SUNSHINE AND CA