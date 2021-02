Bridging the political divide during the Nevada legislative session

LAWMAKERS ARE COMING TOGETHERFOR WHAT MAY BE ONE OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT LEGISLATIVE SESSIONSTO DATE.

..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE WITH MORE ONHOW STATE LEADERS PLAN TO KEEPTHEIR SOCIAL DISTANCE, BUTBRING THE PARTIES CLOSERTOGETHER - SEAN?KALYNA - DAVE - - ALL OF THELEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP INCARSON CITY AGREE THAT THERE ISA MUCH SMALLER DIVIDE BETWEENLEGISLATORS THAN BOTH PARTIESNATIONWIDE.AT THE SAME TIME - THEY REALIZEA DIVIDE EXISTS - AND IT'STHEIR JOB TO LEAD THE WAY.PKG (NATS: CAPITOL RIOT) JUSTLAST MONTH.(NATS: CAPITOL RIOT) A VIOLENT CSOON AFTER THE F-B-I ISSUEDWARNINGS TO ALL 50 STATECAPITOLS OF POTENTIAL VIOLENCE- ON INAUGURATION DAY.(NATS: LAS VEGAS PROTESTS) OVERTHE SUMMER - - MANY TOOK TO THESTREETS TO FIGHT RACIALINEQUALITY AND POLICE BRUTALITY- ACROSS THE COUNTRY.SOME OF THOSE EVENTS ALSOENDING IN VIOLENCE.(NATS: LAS VEGAS PROTESTS) THISLEGISLATIVE SESSION - -LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP KNOWSTHERE IS A BRIDGE TO GAP - ANDTHEY HAVE TO BUILD THAT BRIDGE.FRIERSON "LOOK, I THINK PEOPLEARE ANGRY." ASSEMBLY SPEAKERJASON FRIERSON SAYS LEADERSHAVE BEEN IN CONTACT WITH LAWENFORCEMENT AT EVERY LEVEL TOENSURE THAT BOTH THE CAPITOL -AND LAWMAKERS ARE SAFE - IFUNREST RISES.SENATE MAJORITY LEADER NICOLECANNIZZARRO SAYS THETEMPERATURE NEEDS LOWERED - ANDRHETORIC SHOULD REMAIN CALM.NICCOLE CANNIZZARRO/(D) SENATEMAJORITY LEADER "I THINK ITREMAINS SO IMPORTANT FOR ALL OFUS TO REMEMBER THAT WE CAN'TBUY INTO MISINFORMATIONCAMPAIGNS.WE CAN'T ENGAGE IN THAT HATEFULRHETORIC." ASSEMBLY MINORITYLEADER ROBIN TITUS DOESN'TBELIEVE THE GAP BETWEEN PARTIESIS REALLY THAT WIDE.IN CARSON CITY - SHE SAYSTHERE'S BEEN NO DIRECTTHREATS.ROBIN TITUS/(R) ASSEMBLYMINORITY LEADER "I FEEL THATTHE FEAR HAS BEEN OVER, THATTHE FEAR HAS BEEN PLAYED ON BYTHE PRESS UNNECESSARILY ANDTHERE'S BEEN FEAR MONGERING OUTTHERE." SENATE MINORITY LEADERJAMES SETTELMEYER SAYS THEIRWORK WILL GO ON.LIKE HIS COLLEAGUES ACROSS THEISLE - - HIS CONSTITUENTS AREHURTING - AND NO THREAT WILLSTOP THE LEGISLATURE FROMCOMING TO THE RESCUE.JAMES SETTELMEYER/(R) SENATEMINORITY LEADER "IT'S ATERRIBLE THING WHEN PEOPLESILENCE SPEECH THROUGH THEIRPHYSICAL ACTIONS.TO ME IT SHOULD NOT BETOLERATED IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM,BUT WE ALSO CANNOT LIVE INABJECT FEAR OF IT.OTHERWISE YOU'RE ALLOWING THATOTHER INDIVIDUAL TO WIN."LEGISLATIVE LEADERS SAY THEYWILL LEAD THE WAY IN BRINGINGPEOPLE TOGETHER BY SHOWING THATYOU CAN WORK IN A BIPARTISANMANNER BY TALKING - DEBATING -- AND RESPECTING EACH OTHERTHROUGH THE PROCESS.SEAN DELANCEY - 13 ACTION NEWS.