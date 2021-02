Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives Account Of What Happened During Capitol Building Insurrection

US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken to her followers on Instagram about her experience during the Capitol Insurrection, when Trump supporters stormed the government building to show that they believed the election was “stolen”.

Ocasio-Cortez revealed during the Instagram Live that she was a survivor of sexual assault, but the storming of the building had led to “trauma compounding trauma.”