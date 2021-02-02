Mitch Rips Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

HuffPost spoke with activist Fred Guttenberg hours before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called out Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene for her dangerous conspiracy theories.
HuffPost spoke with activist Fred Guttenberg hours before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called out Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene for her dangerous conspiracy theories.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement Monday disavowing the promotion of conspiracy theories, all but..
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a pointed statement calling conspiracy theories that have been espoused by freshman..