Door-to-door delivery of coronavirus tests to find South African variant begins

Operations for the door-to-door delivery of thousands of coronavirus testing kits are getting under way across parts of England to help identify cases of the South African variant.The plans are part of urgent efforts to swab 80,000 people in an attempt to halt the spread of the strain.Eleven cases of the variant have been identified over the last five or six days in people who have no links to travel – suggesting it may be spreading in communities.