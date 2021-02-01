Hancock: UK must 'come down hard' on South African variant

Matt Hancock has said that there is "no evidence" that the South African coronavirus variant is more severe, but admitted that "we need to come down on it hard".

Speaking during a Downing Street press conference the Health Secretary said the UK has now identified 105 cases of the South Africa variant, 11 of which have no links to international travel.

Mr Hancock said the UK is "surging" extra testing into the areas where the new variant has been found and going door to door to conduct the testing.

The strain has been found in the following postcodes: W7, N17, CR4, WS2, ME15, EN10, GU21 and PR9.

Mr Hancock said it was "imperative" that people in these areas stay at home and get a test when it is offered to them, even if they have no symptoms. Report by Thomasl.

