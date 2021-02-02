Hancock: We must come down hard on South African variant
Matt Hancock told MPs that the aim of community testing for the South African variant – currently targeting around 80,000 people in eight postcode areas – was to “stop its spread altogether”.He said: “As with the variant first identified here in the UK there is currently no evidence to suggest it is any more severe but we have to come down on it hard."