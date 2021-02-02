Hancock: We must come down hard on South African variant

Matt Hancock told MPs that the aim of community testing for the South African variant – currently targeting around 80,000 people in eight postcode areas – was to “stop its spread altogether”.He said: “As with the variant first identified here in the UK there is currently no evidence to suggest it is any more severe but we have to come down on it hard."
Hancock: We must ‘come down hard’ on coronavirus variants
ODN
