Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19.The charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.Sir Tom became a national hero last year during the coronavirus pandemic after he raised millions of pounds for the NHS through his charity walk.
Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100
Sky News UK Studios
Captain Sir Tom raised more than £32m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.