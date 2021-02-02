Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sent to prison by Moscow court

A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation.Mr Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of president Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he has rejected as fabricated.