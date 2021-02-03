Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Murder arrest 2.2.21

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 3 views
A man has been arrested in connection to a Lexington shooting

Arrested.jpg lexington police have made an arrest in the city's most recent murder.

Full mug:murder arrest lexington jacouri burns jacouri burns.jpg &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; police say jacouri burns was taken into custody monday in connection to the shooting death of a man in downtown lexington over the weekend.

Burns is accused of killing 22-year-old lonnie oxendine.

Investigators say oxendine was shot outside the marriott hotel at city center on sunday afternoon.

He later died at the

