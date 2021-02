First look at new mass vaccination site in Danvers

NEW SITE THAT IS OPENING THERE.WHAT DID YOU SEE?JENNIFER: THIS IS THE FIRST ONENORTH OF BOSTON RIGHT NOW, THESTATE’S FOURTH MASS VACCINATIONSITE, AND THEY DID JUST LET USTAKE A LOOK INSIDE.THEY OPEN AT 9:00 THIS MORNING.HE WILL STEP INTO THE BALLROOMTO GET YOUR SHOT.THEY WILL ADMINISTER THE PFIZERVACCINE, AND CLOSELY TRACKINGEVERY DOES.THEY WILL NOT ACCEPT WALK-INS,SO THEY ASK THAT YOU ONLY COMEHERE IF YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT.THEY HAVE THE CAPACITY TO GIVE2800 DOSES TODAY.TODAY IS A SOFT LAUNCH.