First ever Ice-Cricket championship in Srinagar brings new hope

The first-ever Ice-Cricket championship was organised in Srinagar by the Super Seven Cricket Association of Jammu and Kashmir under the guidelines of the Super Seven Federation of India.

Braving heavy snowfall in the Kashmir valley during this season, the youngsters came out in huge numbers to take part in the event.

This tournament comes with new hope for the youth of the Valley to boost and continue with winter sports in Kashmir.

The players hope that with this tournament many other winter games will also be introduced in the future.The players later got awards for participation in the match and the winner team also got a cup.