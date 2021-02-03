Solemn Tribute For Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick is now only the fifth U.S. citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda.
CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports.
Almost a month after the riot at Capitol Hill, it is still a mystery to this date who killed Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
CBS4's Debra Alfarone has more on the somber ceremony paying tribute to Brian Sicknick.