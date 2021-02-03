Fallen Washington D.C. Police Officer Remembered At Capitol Rotunda

Debra Alfarone reports on the somber memorial for Capitol Police Officer Brian D.
Sicknick, who died during January 6th insurrection (2-3-2021)
U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick is now only the fifth U.S. citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol..
President Joe Biden paid his respects to the Capitol Police officer that died after the Capitol riots.