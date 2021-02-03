5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

As Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Feb.

7 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's a look back at the five best players in the 55-year history of the championship game.

1.

Tom Brady: , QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 titles, 4 Super Bowl MVPs.

2.

Joe Montana: , QB, San Francisco 49ers 4 titles, 3 Super Bowl MVPs.

3.

Jerry Rice:, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders 3 titles, Super Bowl XXIII MVP.

4.

Terry Bradshaw: , QB, Pittsburgh Steelers 4 titles, 2 Super Bowl MVPs.

5.

Charles Haley: , OLB/DE, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys 5 titles