Elton John lobbying for young musicians' EU visa-free travel

Sir Elton John has told ITV News he's ready to "go into battle" for young musicians, to make it easier for them to tour Europe after Brexit.

Visa-free travel for musicians was not included in the Government's post-Brexit trade deal.

Sir Elton said he wants to make sure up-and-coming artists get the same opportunities that helped make him a global star.

