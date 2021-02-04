Joe Root praises Indian cricketers for Australian series, says 'Huge credit for winning'

The England Cricket Team was seen sweating it in practice session ahead of first test match on February 04.

The first test match will take place between England and India from February 05 to February 09 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The England Team is in India to play four test matches.

It will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

While addressing a virtual press conference on February 04 ahead of the first test match between England and India, the batsman of England Cricket Team, Joe Root spoke about India-Australia series.

Root said, "A lot of sides (squad) around will look at that (India-Australia series) that just happened in Australia.

Huge credit to India for going there and winning as it is a very difficult place to win." "Do your job as the best as you can and keep working together as a unit," he added.