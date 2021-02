22-year-old New Jersey man gets world's first double face, hand transplant|Oneindia News

A 22-year-old man from New Jersey who suffered horrific injuries in a car accident has become the world's first person to undergo a successful face and double hand transplant.

Joe DiMeo sustained third-degree burns on over 80 per cent of his body when he fell asleep while driving home from a night shift in July 2018, causing his car to flip over and then explode.