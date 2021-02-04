Bike rally in Kathmandu to support KP Sharma Oli

Hundreds of bikers rallied in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday in support of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as he calls for a mass assembly this weekend.

Cadres and supporters rallied around the capital chanting slogans, waving party flags holding posters of leader, who last year dissolved the lower house and called election two years before the schedule.

Bike rally organised by Rashtriya Yuwa Sangh- youth force of ruling Nepal Communist Party and ANNFSU comes two days ahead of the mass meeting called by Oli in wake of the poll announcement after the dissolution of House of Representatives.

A massive assembly has been called on for Friday in front of Narayanhiti Road where the Oli faction plans to pour in thousands of cadres from 13 districts of Bagmati Province.

The program is scheduled to be addressed by Oli and other leaders.

The party is holding the gathering with the slogan 'fresh people's mandate for political stability through prosperity' along with cultural pageants depicting national unity and musical presentations.