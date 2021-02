United Hindu Front burns Rihanna, Greta's effigies after they side with protesting farmers

Activists of United Hindu Front burnt effigies of American pop singer Rihanna, left-wing eco-activist Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa on February 05.

This came after they tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in and around Delhi.

Delhi Police cyber cell has also registered a FIR against the creators of a 'protest toolkit' that the teenage activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted on February 03 and a few hours later deleted it.