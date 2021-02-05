Protests against Rihanna, Greta Thunberg & Mia Khalifa for tweets on farmers

The United Hindu Front held protests in the national capital against Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa for their tweets supporting the farmers’ protests.

Activists of the group burnt posters of the three and also raised slogans against them.

They argued that global celebrities have no right to comment about India’s internal affairs.

This comes after the global celebrities posted tweets calling for attention to the farmers’ protest in India.

The Indian government also released a stern statement slamming the celebrities for their tweets.

Farmers have been protesting for over two months in the borders of the capital.

They demand the withdrawal of the three farm laws passed by the centre which they allege will be detrimental for farmers and benefit corporates.

