House votes to remove Greene from committees

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed regret on Thursday for some of her incendiary remarks but failed to apologize for supporting violence against Democrats, as she faced punishment in the U.S. House of Representatives.

House Democrats on Thursday took the unprecedented step of removing embattled Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from two key roles -- her positions on the House Budget and the Education committees.

The final vote was 230 to 199, with 11 Republicans voting to remove Greene.

Earlier in the day Greene, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, took the House floor to express regret for some of her incendiary remarks which have thrust her into the national spotlight...including voicing support for an array of unfounded conspiracy theories, QAnon among them.

REP GREENE: "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true … and that is absolutely what I regret." While she failed to offer an apology for supporting violence against Democrats, Greene disavowed QAnon AND tried to distance herself from her past statements...such as arguing that school shootings were staged and questioning whether a plane flew into the Pentagon on 9/11.

"You see, school shootings are absolutely real.

And every child that is lost, those families mourn it... I also wanna tell you 9/11 absolutely happened.

I remember that day, crying all day long watching it on the news." Greene's speech came one day after the chamber's Republican leader Kevin McCarthy opted not to reprimand her.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she found McCarthy's inaction disturbing.

"I remain profoundly concerned about House Republicans' leadership acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists." House Republicans - without defending Greene - countered by slamming the House vote, and warned about the precedent Democrats were setting.

REP TOM COLE (R-OK) "Never before in the history of this institution has the majority attempted to exercise a veto over the minority's right to make committee assignments, yet today the majority is choosing to do just that.

This leads the institution down a dangerous path the end of which we cannot see." But Democrats were undeterred.

REP JIM MCGOVERN (D-MA): "QAnon is a dangerous, sick cult.

Period….

We are deciding whether someone who encouraged violence against members should be given a platform on a standing committee.

That's what the topic is here today.

And I have to say, I didn't even know that was a question!" Addressing Pelosi on Thursday's vote to strip Greene of her committee duties, minority leader McCarthy said, "You'll regret this."