Mississippi's Sarah Thomas excited for Super Bowl debut

WE ARE 72 HOURS AWAY FROM SUPERBOWL FIFTY FIVE AND AMISSISSIPPI WOMAN WILL NOT ONLYBE MAKING HISTORY AND BREAKINGBARRIERS, BUT SHE WILL ALSO BEAN ESSENTIAL PART OF THE BIGGAME FORMER, MISSISSIPPI HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL.OFFICIAL SARAH.THOMAS WILL BE THE FIRST WOMANTO BE AN ON-FIELD OFFICIAL FORTHE SUPER BOWL.SHE WILL WEAR NUMBER 53 AND SHEWILL BE A DOWN JUDGE.SHE WILL OVERSEE THE LINE OFSCRIMMAGE AND WATCH FOR CROUCHME IN OFF SIGHS DIRECTED CHAINCREWE AMONG OTHERRESPONSIBILITIES MAKING HISTORYISN’T NEW FOR SARAH.SHE WAS THE FIRST FULL-TIMEFEMALE OFFICIAL EVER IN THE NFLIN 2015 AND WAS THE FIRST WOMANTO OFFICIATE IN A PLAYOFF GAMETHREE YEARS LATER, BUT THIS ISTHE SUPER BOWL AND SHE HOPES HERMILESTONE WILL PAVE THE WAY FORMORE WOMEN TO ASPIRE ANDACCOMPLISH GREAT THINGS,ESPECIALLY HER DAUGHTER.I HAVE A PRECIOUS LITTLE GIRLTHAT IS WATCHING HER.MOM NOT JUST ON THE FOOTBALLFIELD, BUT DAILY AT HOME, AND IWANT HER TO KNOW SEEING IT.BELIEVING IT AND YOU CAN DO IT.IT’S BUT KNOWING THE IMPACT THATI’M HAVING ON NOT JUST MYDAUGHTER, BUT YOUNG GIRLSEVERYWHERE WOMEN EVERYWHERE ANDWHEN I GET ON THAT FIELD AND ITAKE IT ALL IN I KNOW THAT I’MPROBABLY GONNA GET A LITTLETEARY-EYED UNDERSTAND.THIS IS THIS IS REMARKABLE, ANDI’M TRULY HONORED AND HUMBLED TOBE A PART OF THIS YEAR’S SUPERBOWL GROUP.YOU CAN WATCH SARAH THOMAS DOHER T